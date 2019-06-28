SAN DIEGO — An emotional vigil was held Thursday night to remember 20-year-old Nina Silver who was killed last weekend during a shooting at a La Jolla house party.

San Diego police said four young people were shot when someone opened fire on the crowd – wounding three men and killing Nina.

The suspect in Sunday’s deadly shooting has not been captured.

News 8’s Richard Allyn reports from La Jolla with more on Silver’s life and how her loved ones are working to keep her memory alive.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral costs for Nina.