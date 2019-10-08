SAN DIEGO — A community vigil to honor last week's El Paso shooting victims is set for 7 p.m. Sunday in Balboa Park, organizers said.

"We wanted to express our grief and be there for the community," Jessica Yanez Perez, a vigil organizer, said. "As a border city with strong Latino heritage, we stand with El Paso and grieve with them."

RELATED: Lady Gaga to fund 162 classrooms in Dayton, El Paso and Gilroy after mass shootings

RELATED: 'Don't hate in my state' T-shirt proceeds to go to El Paso victims relief fund

RELATED: Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he was targeting Mexicans

The two-hour "El Paso Strong Vigil" event will be held outside the Centro Cultural de la Raza in Balboa Park and will feature community speakers, a prayer vigil and biographies of the 22 victims of Aug. 3's mass shooting, Perez said.

"This event is an opportunity to bring the community together as we mourn, remember and hopefully, in time, heal," Perez said. "It's our shared responsibility to speak out against white supremacy and intolerance, and to build an America where all of us are safe."

A traditional mariachi band will perform at the vigil, she said. Attendees are encouraged to bring candles and posters.