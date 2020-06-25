How a viral social media post boosted business at 2 San Diego restaurants

A "support Black-owned businesses" social media post had an impact on local restaurants.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Several viral social media posts urging people to "Support Black-owned businesses" caught Chef Brad Wise by surprise.

He's the owner of Trust Restaurant Group, a company that owns Fort Oak, Trust, Rare Society, and Cardellino. His restaurants were on the list.

"We definitely saw a different appreciation," said Wise.

The posts began circulating earlier this month, as protests in support of "Black Lives Matter" and George Floyd continued on the streets of San Diego and across the country.

"Once you see yourself on that list, 'Ok, so people are talking, they understand,' it means a lot, you know," said Wise.

"We have churches from North County calling to buy gift cards showing their support. Guests coming only because we're a Black-owned business," said Chef Wise.

"It definitely was moving, absolutely, to see the support and to see how many people believe in this movement is amazing," he added.

Flavors of East Africa in North Park was also on the list.

"We were just overwhelmed. I saw how much people were tagging us," said General Manager David Buelna.

He said the owner Alvin "June" Owino, who hails from Kenya, was touched.

Buelna said business jumped from averaging around $1,000 per day to $3,000. On weekends, he said they've hit more than $5,000.

"It's important to support these restaurants because it strengthens our voice in the community," he said.

While Buelna's restaurant has been open for take-out since the pandemic hit, Wise's restaurants remained closed for six weeks.

"Anyone, when they’re told their business is going to be shut down, it’s the most fearful thing you can ever be told," said Wise. "Obviously, we all know the margins are tough in the restaurant business."

"You go from revenue to zero dollars coming in the door," he said.

But since re-opening for take-out in April, and now for dine-in service, he said things are looking up.

Wise said Fort Oak is the busiest of his four restaurants.

Meanwhile, Buelna said "Flavors of East Africa" has received a lot of repeat customers.

"A lot of them fell in love," he said "We had people that came to eat with us that first week, and I've been seeing them at least once a week since that."

Wise is hopeful tourism will eventually return to San Diego.