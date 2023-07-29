Viral taquero in National City opens up taco truck

A National City taco man who went viral is making his dreams come true. He gained viral attention back in January after a tik-toker offered to buy his tacos.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — “It's what I always wanted,” said Teodoro Jimenez, who will be opening up his business in his new taco truck.

It's an emotional time for the taquero or taco man who worked just as hard in Mexico with his father.

“Life in Mexico is hard, my father and I worked hard every day.” said Jimenez.

Before today Teodoro’s taco stand used to be located outside of a convenience store on 43rd Street.

That's where a Tiktoker, Jesus Morales, approached him and bought every taco sold in an hour. In the video, Jimenez tears up and even tells Morales that one day he hopes to raise enough money to buy a taco truck.

After receiving a generous donation from a GoFundMe account set up by Morales, plus the money earned by having a booming business— his dream has now come true.

“I want to say thank you to everybody and God bless you for everything you have done for me and my family,” said Teodoro.

This Saturday he will be opening his taco truck for the first time and to show thanks to the community he will be offering people free tacos for an hour. It's a nod to how it all started.