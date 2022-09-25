Traffic pains and loud sounds | Fans find creative ways to enjoy last day of Miramar Air Show

Some aviation fans found creative ways to skip the traffic and crowds, but still enjoy the action in the sky this weekend.

SAN DIEGO — Javier Murillo drove down from Oceanside with his kids to watch the third day of the Miramar Air Show from outside the Marine Corps Air Station base. He set up lawn chairs in an empty parking lot nearby.

Murillo, along with thousands of aviation fans found creative ways to skip the traffic and crowds, but still enjoy the action in the sky.

"We came to watch air show and not battle traffic and security and see what we can see. There's a couple of planes coming down right now. I can show my kids and they can get a look what military does out here," said Murillo.

Cars were lined up bumper to bumper for miles. San Diego resident Johnny Romero found a way to avoid it.

"The traffic is horrendous! One lady told me it took her three hours to get inside the gates. I came everyday to the air show and I'm enjoying the planes. I biked here this morning. Friday and Saturday, I ran here," said Romero.

While the Hodson family drove from Murrieta to see the show on the base for the first time.

"We've been cooped up for a few years and we'd like to get out and see some planes. Here, you got food and they got adventure. The planes are up close that you haven’t seen before. You get to learn a lot about the military and consider for the younger ones to look at it as a career," said Justin Hodson.

California Highway Patrol told CBS 8 an increased number of officers have been patrolling this weekend to prevent people from stopping on the freeway while watching the air show.

From the sounds in the sky to the action on the ground, visitors learned what it's like to be a service member and enjoyed the final day of the spectacular event that finally made its return after so long.

"The loud sounds of the planes don’t bother us. It's one weekend. It brings the community together and gives us something to do. We can put up with the noise for a weekend," said Hodson.

"My wife and I have lived here 5 years. We hear these planes everyday. It's normal for this area. It's nice to hear the planes," said Romero.