VISTA, Calif. — Flag Day is June 14 and is a national holiday to honor the adoption of the American flag.

There’s a strict, federal flag code that says you should decommission a damaged flag by burning it, but now many flags are made of materials toxic to the environment.

A Vista man has made it his mission to honor Old Glory and veterans.

“We just need to be surrounded and a constant reminder that we are America and that the flag represents an enormous sacrifice,” said Dee Folse.

When you walk into his home, you’re greeted with American flags. Folse did not serve in the military, but he has been serving his country by putting up and caring for American flags. On the tenth anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks, Dee put up five American Flags across North County in undisclosed locations. After about three to four months the flags become torn and tattered and respectfully need to be taken down and decommissioned. He has about 30 to 40 flags in his home.



“These are all polyester or a different blend so in the old days you would burn them you can’t do that anymore,” said Dee.

Folse started decommissioning flags by cutting the Chief, five cuts around each star, 50 stars, and saving the 13 stripes. Each star is sealed in a clear envelope with words from the USO, “I am a part of our American Flag that has down over the USA. I can longer fly. The sun and winds have caused me to become tattered and torn.”



And a message from Dee Folse, “Please carry me as a reminder that you are not forgotten.”

Each star is given to a veteran Dee sees along the way, at a 7-11, the post office, Honor Flight veterans. He is a team leader for Honor Flight, a non-profit that sends WWII and Korean War veterans to Washington D.C. to visit their memorials.



“I don’t leave the house without stars in my pocket,” said Folse.

He hasn’t kept count over the years, but that’s about 6,000 to 8,000 stars given to veterans, tucked away in their pockets for the American to live on forever.



“That is my hope is to give a star to a veteran and have him never forget they are totally not forgotten,” said Folse.

You can contact Dee Folse if you have an American Flag that needs to be properly decommissioned at teamshoebacca@gmail.com