Vodka billboard with SDSU athletics logo stirs controversy

A vodka billboard near San Diego State University advertising its partnership with SDSU Athletics is drawing criticism considering recent alleged criminal events.

SAN DIEGO — A billboard advertising an alcohol brand as the official vodka for San Diego State Athletics is raising controversy.

"I've been here most my life and even graduated from San Diego State," said Susan Hopps-Tatum.

Hopps-Tatum and Debra Maxie are neighbors. They live near the university and recently saw the billboard stating, "Official Vodka for SDSU Athletics" near Mission Gorge Road and Mission Gorge Place.

"Students will drink, I get that, but to have it next to your logo and all the issues we have had in the community," Maxie said.

Hopps-Tatum said the billboard's timing is poor.

In recent years news broke of several complaints about college area parties.

A 17-year-old was allegedly gang-raped at an off-campus party over a year ago.

"A minor was allegedly raped by three members may be more, of the SDSU football team, and that's still under investigation," she said.

CBS 8 reached out to SDSU about the billboard and received the following statement, "These billboards were not approved by the university, and SDSU was in no way involved with their production. We have since reached out to the company to remove these billboards."

SDSU did not say when the billboard might be taken down. The university did not confirm or deny any official business relationship with the liquor company.

"SDSU has previously been ranked as a party school and has been trying to do things to get their name out of that sector," said Celio Gonzalez, a junior at SDSU

He said the school is doing more to address alcohol use.

"They offer an aspiring program which is like a therapy and even counseling to help students struggling and even AA meetings," he said.

Last summer, the university, and AleSmith brewing company announced a partnership and launched an official beer with the Aztec logo on cans.