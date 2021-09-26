Voices for Children celebrates 40 years of service in San Diego County

The local non-profit celebrated 40 years of service supporting foster youth in San Diego on Saturday night.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Voices for Children, a local non-profit dedicated to supporting foster youth in San Diego County, celebrated 40 years of service on Saturday night.

I had the honor of serving as emcee for the Starry Starry Night fundraiser, Voices for Children.

Volunteers who work with foster youth as Court Appointed Special Advocates, known as CASAs, were honored for making a difference in so many children’s lives.

Congratulations to Barbara Winicki, who has been a CASA to 12 foster kids in 11 years, for being named "Casa of the Year”.

Click here to watch my story about the incredible impact she has made on countless lives.

There are currently about 1,000 active CASAs helping foster youth in San Diego, and there’s always a need for more volunteers.

To learn more about becoming a CASA, click here.