JULIAN, Calif. — Volunteer firefighters have been barricaded inside Fire Station 56 since Monday in protest of San Diego County’s effort to take control of and dissolve the force.

Volunteer firefighters told News 8 on Tuesday night that the reason they are holed up and blocking their doors is so that Cal Fire cannot come and take their equipment, fire trucks - which they believe belong to them.

KFMB

It is the latest move in the fight that has been going one since last year when a former fire board voted to dissolve the district.



That decision was upheld by the Local Agency Formation Committee.



Residents in the district also voted in favor of dissolution last month, but volunteer firefighters have since filed a lawsuit against San Diego County – claiming the initial dissolution application was illegally submitted.



The matter is set to be discussed further in court on Wednesday.

KFMB