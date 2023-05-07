Volunteers clean up San Diego County beaches after Fourth of July celebrations

The fifth of July is known as one of the dirtiest beach days of the year.

SAN DIEGO — July fifth is known as the dirtiest beach day of the year. After the festivities on the Fourth of July, volunteers will be hitting local beaches to clean up messes left behind.

There are seven cleanup sites available and most events start on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

The Surfrider Foundation is one organization dedicated to cleaning up the beaches and minimizing the impact of trash on wildlife.

They said that in 2022, 30,183 Surfrider volunteers participated in 1,201 cleanups picking up 143,070 lbs of trash.

Volunteers are given data cards that keep a tally of individual pieces of trash collected, down to cigarette butts. The intention with that is to provide data to policymakers to provide solutions to cut pollution at the source.

The organization relies on volunteer support. If you are interested in helping out clean up the beaches, you can visit their website to learn more.

Those sites include: