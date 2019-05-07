SAN DIEGO — Thousands of residents and visitors flocked to San Diego’s beaches to enjoy the 4th of July holiday; however, if they were to visit that same coastline the morning after they would find an unsightly mess of thousands of pounds of trash left behind.



The Surfrider Foundation San Diego County, along with partners I Love a Clean San Diego, San Diego River Park Foundation and San Diego Coastkeeper, led major cleanup efforts Friday and asked the community to participate.



The Surfrider Foundation invited beach-lovers of all ages to join in the Morning After Mess cleanup series hosted from 9 a.m. to Noon at the following beaches:

Ocean Beach Pier

Ocean Beach Dog Park

Belmont Park at Mission Beach

Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach

Oceanside Pier

The cleanup is open to the public, available for individuals to participate for the whole event or part of the event. Bags and gloves will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own reusable bag or bucket, and gloves to cut down on single-use plastic waste.



“These cleanups are really important for everyone to come back out to the beach and see what a mess we leave our beaches,” says Kate Shoemaker, Beach Cleanup Coordinator at Surfrider San Diego. “That visual impacts the individual and really makes us think about how we treat our environment.”



Last year’s Morning After Mess saw a turnout of nearly 700 volunteers. Together, they removed 1,523 pounds of trash from four beaches in only three hours, including 6,496 cigarette butts. Without the collective volunteer effort, all this litter may have washed into the sea where it would add to the already critical pollution problem devastating the world’s oceans.



The Surfrider Foundation San Diego has a handful of programs working to fight plastic pollution in San Diego. The Rise Above Plastics program has been a key player in introducing and passing single-use plastic and polystyrene ordinances across San Diego County. The program uses outreach, education and advocacy to cut down on single-use plastics and cigarette butts before they reach the coast.