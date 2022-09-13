San Diego Police looking for volunteers to help neighbors in need

SDPD looks to volunteers to help with those struggling to cope with crises.

SAN DIEGO — Do you have what it takes to help people when they really need a shoulder to lean on? Maybe their home just burned down or they've had an unexpected death. It takes a special person to be a crisis interventionist and right now the San Diego Police Department is signing up volunteers for its program.



“For a lot of the people that we deal with, this could be the worst day of their lives and we're there for them,” said Bob Chambers, who has been a crisis interventionist for more than six years.

His favorite part?

“Feeling like I make a difference in people's lives. There have been so many times that I've left a scene and I've felt like I was there for someone and I helped them out.”



To volunteer, you don't need any special skills. They'll put you through a 100-hour training course. They do require a 20-hour monthly commitment to be on call, but you can pick those hours. Also, they ask that you stay in the program for at least a year.

“They're everyday people doing extraordinary things,” said SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki. Not only do they help people in need, but Lt. Sharki says they also help officers because they can stay on a scene for hours - freeing up police to handle other calls.

“This allows officers who are trained in emergency response to go and handle other emergencies so that they're not here for hours on end when someone else who is very well trained can do that exact same service,” he said.



Anh Nguyen became a crisis interventionist after her father passed away. She says the comfort and kindness a nurse showed her, made that tough situation a little bit easier. And while she does worry that sometimes she won't know exactly the right thing to say, she knows compassion can go a long way. “I feel like if I just speak from the heart, you know, the message will come across that I care,” she said. “I'm here for you. We're getting through this together.”



Two informational meetings will be held at San Diego Police Headquarters this Thursday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m.. Because of the City's diverse communities, residents who are fluent in a second language are definitely appreciated. For questions or more information, call 619-985-5065

