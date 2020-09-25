Count Me In: San Diego Registrar of Voters explains sample ballots, key dates for upcoming election

News 8's "Count Me In" reports are our commitment to you, to make sure your vote counts.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Election Day is less than six weeks away as of Thursday! News 8's "Count Me In" reports are our commitment to you, to make sure your vote counts.

News 8 will continue addressing your questions and concerns about the election. Recently, many have wondered when your sample ballot is going to arrive. They were mailed out Sept. 24.

A total of more than two million will be sent to San Diego County voters.

So, what is a sample ballot?

Essentially, a sample ballot is a study guide to help you prepare for the upcoming election. San Diego County Registrar of Voters Michael Vu said getting sample ballots out is the kickoff to election season.



"It's to inform voters on the election and what contests they're eligible to vote on," he said.



The sample ballots are mailed to every registered voter, except for those who requested one by email. You can also find them at sdvote.com.



While they may look like an actual ballot, they're not, but rather, a preview of the real thing. They’re also individualized to include information about measures, races, and candidates depending on where a voter lives.



For example, a sample ballot for someone in Fallbrook will look different compared to one for a person living in the city of San Diego.

"Some are going to be very thin or thick depending on what's on the ballot you have the ability to vote on," Vu said. "[There are] over 842 variations of that pamphlet across five different languages so when you think about it, there are 4,210 variations of that pamphlet in circulation."



You'll also find key dates and the address to your polling place listed on the front. This year, there will be fewer polling places available due to the pandemic, but they'll be open for four days, starting Oct. 31, instead of one.

"As opposed to 1,600 precincts, there will be 235 of them," Vu said. "Voters need to be informed on what these changes look like."

Key dates for San Diego to keep in mind for upcoming presidential election:



Oct. 5: That's when voters can expect mail-in ballots. It's also when you'll be able to vote in person at the Registrar of Voters office.



Oct. 6: That's when 126 drop-off locations throughout the county will open.



Oct. 19: This is the deadline to register.



Oct. 27: That's when voters are encouraged to mail in their ballots, if you're not planning to vote in person. With so many more people voting by mail this year, it's to ensure the postal service gets your ballot in on time.



Oct. 31: 235 super polling places in San Diego will open.



Keep in mind, there are fewer polling places this year, and your location may have changed, so make sure you check the address on your sample ballot.



Nov. 3: Election Day! Polling places will be open from Oct. 31 through this day.