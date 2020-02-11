Early voting continues at polling sites around San Diego County

More than 26,000 registered voters cast their ballots Saturday. 17,000 cast their ballots Sunday.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Polling sites opened up for in-person voting over the weekend, and thousands showed up to vote.

It's the first time the polls have opened this early,

According to the registrar of voters, more than 26,000 registered voters cast their ballots Saturday and 17,000 cast their ballots Sunday.

"We really haven't had too many issues at the polls at all," said Registrar of Voters Michael Vu. "It's been fairly quiet overall, and any issues that we have had have been quickly taken care of."

Vu strongly recommends anyone who wants to vote in-person to go to their assigned polling place, which you can find on the back of your sample ballot and voter information pamphlet. You can also find it at sdvote.com.

Though you can technically go to any of the 235 polling sites - he says going to your assigned site will help prevent overcrowding at the polls.

Voting in person? Be prepared: wear a mask and go to your assigned polling place. There will be fewer locations than in prior elections, so the location of your assigned poll has most likely changed #VoteSaferSD #SDVOTE



Visit https://t.co/TxOD01mlyp for more information. https://t.co/CsApvu6Vxe — SAN DIEGO COUNTY ROV (@SDVOTE) November 1, 2020

Vu is expecting larger than usual crowds Tuesday.

"We know there's going to be voters who need an in-person voting experience," he said.

Voters are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. If you forget your mask, a poll worker will give you one. If you're unwilling to wear a mask - there is a designated area to vote outside.

"We know that there are many more mail-in ballots in voters' hands and we want voters to know time is of the essence now," said Vu.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.

if you'd rather drop it off, you can drop it off at any of the official drop off sites or your polling place. Both can be found at sdvote.com.

More than a million registered voters in San Diego have already cast their ballots. According to Vu, we're well above the numbers we saw in the 2016 election.

"It's going to be a big number we'll be able to report on election night," he said.

The polls will be open Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.