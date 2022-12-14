Walmart grants holiday surprise to deserving family in Tierrasanta

Each year Walmart randomly chooses a shopper to help them make the holidays a little easier on their wallet. Little did they know the impact it made on one family.

SAN DIEGO — The prices of gifts are higher this year, but many holiday budgets are lower.

That's a challenge for parents who want to make the holidays special for their kids.

Some are doing away with gifts for each other to save money.

But for one local family today, the holidays got a little easier on their wallet.

Matt Cox and Meghan Owens-Jacobs were at the Murphy Canyon Walmart shopping for good deals on gifts for their kids. This year their budget is $500.

“Which you think is still really pricey because it wasn't like that last year and I'm like this is insane inflation, it's crazy,” said Owens-Jacobs.

This year doesn’t include gifts for mom and dad.

“We are out of the equation this year, to be honest, this year we are just trying to make it about the kids,” said Owens-Jacobs.

Their five-year-old son Matai wants some pricey toys.

“He wants a PS5 and a monster truck [car],” said Matt Cox.

Their two-year-old daughter Marai wants what her brothers want.

“I did see a Spiderman motorcycle over there and that is still in the budget, and she is like. ‘I want Minnie Mouse car' and I’m like no this isn't a win,” said Owens-Jacobs.

But Santa believes in miracles and so does Walmart.

“Walmart would like to help you out this holiday season and spread some Christmas joy,” said Noah Judkins, Walmart manager.

Walmart bought all the gifts in Matt and Meghan's cart plus the Minnie and Spiderman electric scooters. All worth $500.

“Thank you, we always see this stuff on TV, and it finally happened,” said Cox. “We're not rich so this is a huge blessing for us. This is everything to us, thank you so much.”

Not every Christmas has been easy for the family.

“We were homeless before for many, many, years,” said Owens-Jacobs. “We hundred percent changed our life for our kids.”

Walmart didn't know their story and neither did CBS 8. It was Santa working his magic this holiday season.

“Miracles happen every day for people it's just we don't ever get this, so we got it today and it’s amazing and it’s a very heartwarming feeling,” said Owens-Jacobs.

Walmart also gave the family a Walmart+ membership.