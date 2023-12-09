Walmart surprises San Diego Unified registered school nurse with $500

Each year for Back-to-School, Walmart recognizes a stand out educator and this year they are honoring someone who had the best medicine for a healthy school year.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Educators are often unsung heroes, but today Walmart is hitting some high notes to recognize one San Diego Unified School District nurse. Each year for Back-to-School, Walmart recognizes a stand out educator and this year they are honoring someone who had the best medicine for a healthy school year.

Juarez Elementary students and their registered school nurse thought there was an assembly to kick off the school year to learn about healthy habits. But it was just a ruse to surprise Monroe at the Spanish immersion school in Serra Mesa.

“We believe you are a hero and want to celebrate that,” said Aaron Kim, Walmart Health and Wellness spokesperson.

The store on Murphy Canyon Road donated $250 worth of health and wellness items to help Monroe stock her supplies.

“Oh my this is amazing and Wet Ones to clean up wounds,” said Monroe.

Walmart's kindness is helping to get to the heart of the matter for so many kids.

“Some kids don't have a toothbrush they can use every day,” said Monroe.

But they also gave her a $250 gift card.

“It’s amazing especially since we could incorporate health and wellness. That’s something that we are promoting at Walmart,” said Shanti Olinger, Murphy Canyon Walmart Store Lead. “It felt good to give it her because it was the right person to give it to because I know she appreciated it.”

Behind the curtain to surprise her were her colleagues, bosses and Monroe's oldest son Robert.

“Her Achilles is that she is too nice. She is the definition of a saint,” said her son Robert Monroe.

For ten years Monroe has been the backbone of the school. The principal says especially critical during the pandemic.

“She's been integral in running the school. I wouldn't have even able to do it without her that's for sure,” said Laura Lemos, EdD, Juarez Elementary Principal.

Monroe was an ICU nurse at Rady Children's Hospital for more than 20 years and moved to school nursing a decade ago.

“I love, love my job,” said Monroe. “Its 90 percent being a mom which is my heart and soul and the other ten percent is being a nurse and I love taking care of them,” said Monroe.

As Monroe pulls out more items to stock the medicine cabinet, she is amazed with all the snacks and kid bandages.

“Oh my gosh this is so generous of Walmart, this is amazing,” said Monroe.

You can see sometimes the best remedy is a dose of gratitude.

“I am completely overwhelmed right now, and I just want you to know how much I love, love you guys. You are my heart and my soul being a school nurse. Thank you so much, what a surprise,” said Monroe.

Monroe is also assigned to Angier Elementary in Serra Mesa and Heart Elementary in Del Cerro.