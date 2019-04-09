SAN DIEGO — Walmart says it will stop selling handgun and short-barrel rifle ammunition, while requesting that customers not openly carry firearms in its stores, even where state laws allow it.

The announcement comes just days after a mass shooting claimed seven lives in Odessa, Texas, and follows back-to-back shootings last month, one of them at a Walmart store.

"I think it's a good thing that Walmart is ceasing the gun sales because we have too many shootings. I mean look at Texas the past 2 days,” said San Diegan Raymond Howell.

"In a complex situation lacking a simple solution, we are trying to take constructive steps to reduce the risk that events like these will happen again," according to a memo by Walmart's CEO Doug McMillon circulated to employees Tuesday afternoon. "The status quo is unacceptable."

The retailer is further requesting that customers refrain from openly carrying firearms at its Walmart and Sam's Club stores unless they are law enforcement officers. However, it said that it won't be changing its policy for customers who have permits for concealed carry. Walmart says it will be adding signage in stores to inform customers of those changes.

“At Walmart, you have the opportunity to buy everything from painting supplies like I just did, to liquor to guns and ammo, I would like to see that be handled by somebody who is maybe a little more trained,” said gun owner Jude Harrison.

The National Rifle Association posted a tweet attacking Walmart's announcement.

"It is shameful to see Walmart succumb to the pressure of the anti-gun elites. Lines at Walmart will soon be replaced by lines at other retailers who are more supportive of America's fundamental freedoms," it said.

Walmart and Kroger joins a string of other retailers and restaurants including Starbucks, Target and Wendy's in asking customers not to openly carry their guns when they visit their premises. But they are not enforcing an outright ban because they don't want to put their employees in confrontational situations.

"That doesn't seem like it's constitutional. I am surprised that it can happen. I think that the type of guns is what should be talked about. Everybody has a right to have a gun to protect themselves, so I don't think that a blanket decision for the whole U.S. should be made by one big company,” said San Diegan Melinda McDonald.

Harrison, a longtime Walmart shopper and gun owner says he thinks Walmart’s new policy is prudent and that on private property, stores can dictate their own rules, and he doubts it’ll have any impact on overall store sales.

Walmart announced in February 2018 that it would no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21 and also removed items resembling assault-style rifles from its website. Those moves were prompted by the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.

In 2015, Walmart stopped selling semi-automatic weapons like the AR-15 style rifle, the type used in the Dayton shooting. The retailer also doesn't sell large-capacity magazines. Dick's Sporting Good stopped selling assault-style weapons in 2018.