Walter Mondale, former VP and presidential nominee, dies at 93

Walter Mondale was vice president under Jimmy Carter and battled Ronald Reagan for the presidency in 1984.

MINNEAPOLIS — Walter Mondale, the former vice president under President Jimmy Carter and the 1984 Democratic presidential nominee, has died at 93, his family said.

Mondale's family said he peacefully of natural causes in his Minneapolis home, surrounded by family members.

Mondale had a long a political career in his home state of Minnesota. He was the state’s Attorney General, a U.S. senator, and a U.S. Ambassador to Japan.

In a public statement, Mondale's family highlighted his work in environmental protection and civil rights, especially his involvement in the Fair Housing Act of 1968.

"Beyond his commitment to public service, our dad was committed to our family, and we will miss him more than words can capture," they wrote.