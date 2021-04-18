Warm weather brings crowds to San Diego beaches, safety precautions are a priority

Safety officials at the beach said they are standing by for the unexpected that will happen.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The sunny skies and warm temperatures drove thousands of people to the beach Sunday in the San Diego area.

Law enforcement officials at crowded beaches said people should have fun but also remember how to keep themselves safe.

It’s not summer yet but the warm temperatures made it feel like summer this weekend, so a lot of people made their way out to the water. Those who work to ensure people’s safety, said we all need to remember to still be cautious.

With more and more people getting outdoors during the less restrictive orange tier for San Diego County, safety officials at the beach said they are standing by for the unexpected that will happen.

“Whether it’s boating accidents, cliff rescues, water rescues, more people just means more of those incidents occurring,” said Rick Romero, a Lifeguard Lieutenant.

Romero said the crowds are no surprise and he and the staff have been busy since last summer when the pandemic began. As summer approaches, he wants to remind those who go into the water on machinery to take safety precautions. He said if you want to operate personal watercraft or a motorized boat, you must apply for a boater card.

“Anyone who’s 40 and younger, must have a boater card to operate a vessel now. You can go online, go to the website and do the whole program. It takes a few hours, you pay a fee, and it gives you a boater card,” Romero said.

The lieutenant said people should also stay hydrated and be aware of your surroundings while outdoors. He also had some good advice about how to keep your family, especially children, safe while enjoying the beach.

“Use the towers if you’re out on the oceanfront. Say 'hey kids, this is going to be tower 13. This is our area. If you get lost, try to find tower 13.' So if they do walk away, lifeguards will find them and say 'what tower were you sitting next to?' and hopefully, they’ll remember that,” Romero said.