Watch Live: City of San Diego to create more room for walking and cycling amid the pandemic

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer will be joined Wednesday by City Councilmember Jennifer Campbell and mobility advocates to introduce a “Slow Streets” plan to repurpose certain public streets, create more outdoor space and encourage safe walking and cycling while still following public health rules for physical distancing and facial coverings.

The “Slow Streets” pilot program begins Thursday with several changes that make it safer for San Diegans to walk and bike by creating more space for physical distancing and reducing congested foot traffic at parks, beaches and outdoor trails. Specifics will be provided at the Mayor’s daily press briefing.