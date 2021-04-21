Escondido Police investigating after an officer-involved shooting leaves a man dead

The department says that shortly after 7 a.m. they received a call about a white male who was hitting cars with a “metal pole.”

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The Escondido Police Department is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday morning in the area of Broadway and 2nd Ave.

The department says that shortly after 7 a.m. they received a call about a white male who was hitting cars with a “metal pole.” The department says, "During the contact, one officer shot at the man striking him. The events leading up to the officer-involved shooting and the actions of the man are currently under investigation. Officers rendered first aid until Escondido Fire Paramedics arrived on scene."

Lieutenant Kevin Toth from the Escondido Police Department told News 8, "At some point, we're still investigating the circumstances that led up to what happened up to the confrontation between the officer and the man. One officer did end up firing his service weapon at the subject and the subject was struck by gunfire."

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The subject's identity is not being released at this time until the family is notified.

Escondido Police say that the officer who fired the weapon is a veteran of the force and as per policy will be placed on paid leave pending the investigation.

News 8 asked if a taser or a K9 unit were used first. Officers said they did not know if a taser had been used and that it appeared a K9 unit was not used.