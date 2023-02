Multiple fire crews are on the scene attempting to rescue the dog that is described as a large breed, German Shepherd type.

BONITA, Calif. — Fire fighters are attempting to rescue a dog that fell down a hole in Chula Vista.

According to officials, the dog fell down a nearly 60 foot deep hole near Vista Dr & Bonita Glen Drive in Chula Vista.

CBS 8 confirmed the dog is alive and emergency crews are working to get the dog out safely.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.