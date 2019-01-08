OTAY MESA, San Diego — Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire of unknown origin moving east off Airway Road in Otay Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire is burning near apartments, a high school and Brown Field airport, but none were threatened according to fire officials.

The fire started just before noon off the 5300 block of Airway Road near Caliente Avenue, according to SDFRD.

Just after 2 p.m., SDFRD tweeted that they were issuing voluntary evacuation notices south of 905 and west of Cactus Road - a mostly industrial area but with some homes.

The blaze dubbed Caliente Fire grew to 130 acres just after 2 p.m., according to SDFRD, with air support and ground crews responding. 80 firefighters were reportedly working the fire.

Fire officials told News 8 there were no evacuations as of 1:30 p.m. They also said the wind was working in their favor though the fire was growing. It has the potential to reach 200 acres, according to firefighters.

State and federal firefighters are helping city crews extinguish the

blaze, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

There were no reports of injuries.