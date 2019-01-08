OTAY MESA, San Diego — Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire of unknown origin moving east off Airway Road in Otay Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire is burning near apartments, a high school and Brown Field airport, but none were threatened according to fire officials.

The fire started just before noon off the 5300 block of Airway Road near Caliente Avenue, according to SDFRD.

Just after 2 p.m., SDFRD tweeted that they were issuing voluntary evacuation notices south of 905 and west of Cactus Road - a mostly industrial area but with some homes. The San Diego Police Department tweeted that their southern division was assisting with evacuation warnings in the area.

Just after 3 p.m., SDPD shared an update that evacuation warnings had expanded from the 905 to the U.S.-Mexico border and from Cactus Road to the area of La Media.

Mandatory evacuations were then issued for South of St. Andrews, west of La Media and east of Cactus road.

The blaze dubbed Caliente Fire grew to 130 acres as of an update around 2 p.m. from SDFRD, with air support and ground crews responding. 80 firefighters were reportedly working the fire.

Around 2:15 p.m, SDFRD reported forward progress had been stopped.

State and federal firefighters are helping city crews extinguish the

blaze, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

There were no reports of injuries.