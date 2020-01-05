Watch live: Governor Newsom to address Californians on state’s response to COVID-19

The briefing comes a day after the governor backed off plans to close all of California’s beaches, opting only to close those in Orange County.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Newsom will address Californians during his daily briefing at noon on Friday.

The briefing comes just a day after the governor made waves after seemingly planning to shut down all California beaches before backing off and only closing Orange County beaches.

Newsom said he hopes the order won’t last very long. But he said he felt he had to do it to protect public health.

Newsom said for those doing good work, the state wants to reward that.

"In San Diego and L.A. and others, they have done an outstanding job," he said. "And we want to just focus on where there's a problem. So that's been where I've been the entire time."

The governor said he wanted to focus on the problem areas in a smart, strategic way. He said the guidance the state will continue to provide will be based on data, science, the spread of the virus and public health officials.

The governor explained his focus on Southern California noting which counties are seen as areas of concern.

"L.A. County, San Diego County, Orange County, those are three of the four largest areas of concern in this state as it relates to total number of people that have tested positive. And the total number of people that have been hospitalized," Newsom said. "So, Orange County's been on our list of health concerns. And they've done a wonderful job down there. I just think we can take that up a little bit. And so we're gonna have a temporary pause on the beaches down there: state, local beaches."