Watch live | High-speed chase starts in South Bay and progresses to Linda Vista

As of about 5:00 p.m., the pursuit was traveling on northbound Interstate 805.

SAN DIEGO — Police are involved in a chase that started in the South Bay. The suspect was at one point driving through the Chula Vista area and headed eastbound on East H Street and at one point reportedly crashed into another car, but continued to drive.

As of about 5:00 p.m., the pursuit was traveling northbound on Interstate 805. At one point, it appeared the hazard lights were blinking on the suspect vehicle. After a few minutes, the suspect exited Mesa College Drive and headed westbound and then entered southbound on SR-163.

The suspect ran over a police spike strip around 5:10 p.m. in the Linda Vista area. The suspect appeared to be driving through neighborhood streets. As of 5:16 p.m., CBS 8 learned that police were stopping the ground pursuit for now. The suspect was traveling on eastbound Balboa Ave. around 5:30 p.m. and went beyond Hathaway St. and headed into the area of Ruffner and Convoy St. Police had resumed their pursuit.

The pursuit continued on Balboa past I-15 headed onto Tierrasanta Blvd and Santo Road.