OTAY MESA, San Diego — Firefighters are working to extinguish a 150-acre brush fire of unknown origin in Otay Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The blaze dubbed the Caliente Fire charred brush near apartments, a high school and Brown Field airport, but none were threatened according to fire officials.

The fire started just before noon off the 5300 block of Airway Road near Caliente Avenue and moved east, according to SDFRD.

Chopper 8 captured footage as large amounts of flames engulfed the property of a business called Moreno Pallets on Cactus Court. Stacks of wooden pallets along with several vehicles were seen burning. A concern in the area were propane tanks that could be heard exploding.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for South of St. Andrews Avenue, west of La Media Road and east of Cactus Road.

Brown Field Border Patrol Station has been evacuated by SDFRD "out of an abundance of caution."

Just after 2 p.m., SDFRD tweeted that they were issuing voluntary evacuation notices south of 905 and west of Cactus Road - a mostly industrial area but with some homes. The San Diego Police Department tweeted that their southern division was assisting with evacuation warnings in the area.

Just after 3 p.m., SDPD shared an update that evacuation warnings had expanded from the 905 to the U.S.-Mexico border and from Cactus Road to the area of La Media Road.

SDPD is working with the CHP Border Division to close the Brittania off-ramp from 905 to limit traffic in the area of fire operations. The public is asked to use caution if driving in the area due to poor visibility rapidly changing traffic conditions.

Due to the fire, SDFRD has closed off all access to the main arteries connecting to the Cross Border Xpress terminal. In response, Cross Border Xpress has seized northbound operations.

A Sig Alert has been issued for the areas of Brittania Boulevard and La Media Road, according to SDPD. Southbound traffic on La Media Road was closed.

Southwestern College Center in Otay Mesa was evacuated due the fire. Classes were cancelled at that location for the evening. The school doesn’t typically hold classes on Fridays and school officials will continue to monitor for Saturday, according to Lillian Leopold the Chief Public Information Officer.

State and federal firefighters are helping city crews extinguish the

blaze, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

There were no reports of injuries.