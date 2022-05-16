North San Diego County chase comes to an end in Escondido after suspect abandons vehicle, races through trees

The chase came to an end in Escondido where the suspect exited his vehicle, ran through trees and was arrested minutes later.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — San Diego Sheriff’s Department deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle in North County San Diego Monday. The chase came to an end in Escondido where the suspect exited a Ford Explorer, ran through trees and was arrested minutes later.

The suspect was taken into custody at the end of Greenwood Place in Escondido just after noon.

The chase weaved its way through the following areas, before coming to an end: Carmel Valley and Camino Del Mar, Rancho Santa Fe, Lake Hodges.

The SDPD ABLE helicopter were also assisting.

This is a developing story. New information will be added when it’s available.