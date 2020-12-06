Watch live: Numerous San Diego County businesses reopen on Friday

The reopenings include indoor movie theaters, bars, zoos, community swimming pools and hotels - with safety modifications in place.

SAN DIEGO — Numerous businesses can reopen on Friday, June 12, throughout San Diego County as the COVID-19 case tally sits just shy of the 9,000 mark.



The reopenings include indoor movie theaters, bars, zoos, community swimming pools and hotels.



County health officials reported 161 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the illness on Thursday, raising county totals to 8,998 cases and 308 deaths.



The three deaths were men ranging in age from their late 40s to mid- 80s and two had underlying medical conditions.



Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer, said that 292 of 308 people who have died from COVID-19 had underlying medical conditions.

Before businesses reopen, they must fill out a Safe Reopening Plan, share it with their employees and display it where customers and patrons can see it.

They must also make sure employees and customers get a temperature or symptom screening, use face coverings when not eating or drinking, maintain physical distancing and practice good hand hygiene.



County Supervisor Greg Cox said movie theaters will follow similar occupancy rules to churches, with a maximum of 25% of the room's capacity or 100 customers, or whihever is lowest, and typical sanitizing and facial coverings required while in line.



However, not every business able to open Friday necessarily will, Cox said, referencing the San Diego Zoo's announced June 20 reopening date. The USS Midway Museum announced Thursday it would hold off on reopening until July 1.



"The dangers of COVID-19 are as real today as they were in March," county Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said Wednesday.



He cited ballooning hospitalization rates in Orange and Ventura counties and a continued crisis in Los Angeles County in saying that while San Diego County has avoided the worst of the pandemic so far, caution must be exercised to avoid a second wave.



Last week, Fletcher identified 13 "triggers" that could cause the county to take industry-specific actions, pause all reopening efforts or even dial back reopenings. These triggers are divided into three categories: epidemiology and public health, with four triggers each -- and health care, with five.



The county is still "green" on all 13 triggers, but numbers from Memorial Day, subsequent reopenings of restaurants and mass protests have not yet arrived and could show a significant uptick, officials said.



Since Wednesday, the county logged another 4,997 tests, raising the cumulative total to more than 208,000. The 161 positive tests recorded Thursday comprise 3% of the total, just below the 14-day rolling average for positive tests, which sits at 3.1%.