San Diego County beaches to reopen for passive use on Tuesday

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County gave a COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon.

According to Chairman Greg Cox, next Tuesday, June 2, passive activities will be allowed on beaches. This means people within the same household can relax on a towel or beach chair if they only interact with each other and wear face coverings.

Parking lots and piers will remain closed unless individual jurisdictions decide otherwise. Sports, such as football and volleyball, are still prohibited, per Cox.

“Our endless summer has truly begun,” said Cox.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher encouraged people that have tested positive for COVID-19 previously to reach out to the San Diego Blood Bank to schedule an appointment to donate plasma.

“There’s a critical need for blood donors,” said Cox.

Dr. David Wellis, CEO of the San Diego Blood Bank, said people must be symptom-free for 28 days before they can donate.

"The San Diego Blood Bank is a trusted partner,” said Fletcher.

3,699 people were tested countywide on Wednesday. This means 147,286 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far.

Fletcher announced 117 new positive cases on Thursday, meaning 7,100 people have tested positive for COVID-19 countywide. Dr. Wilma Wooten said 260 people have died in San Diego County from COVID-19.