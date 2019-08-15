SAN DIEGO — A pilot flying a single-engine plane crashed in an area east of State Route 94 in Jamul, according to San Diego Sheriff's Department.



Sheriff's received reports around 10 a.m. of an aircraft down on a hillside about 400 feet east of the Jamul Casino and State Route 94. The crash was not blocking the roadway, according to CHP.



Firefighters responded to the scene and contacted the pilot, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said.The pilot remained on scene after the crash and was not transported to a hospital, as first reported.



The pilot was the only person aboard the single-engine private plane, CHP said.



The FAA will be investigating circumstances leading up to the crash.

KFMB