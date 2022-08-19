Authorities respond to burning home in El Cajon, possible armed suspect on the property

Deputies say there was a family disturbance and the man threatened to take his own life. The family residing in the home was able to escape safely.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A suspicious house fire in El Cajon turned into a law enforcement standoff Friday after a 58-year-old white man described as distraught and believed to possibly be armed with a gun holed up inside the damaged residence, authorities reported.

The blaze in the 700 block of North Fourth Street in unincorporated El Cajon was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Firefighters arrived to find the garage of the home burning, Lt. Scott Roller said. When they got word about the possibly armed occupant of the residence, however, the crews backed off and called for assistance from deputies.

Deputies say there was a family disturbance and the man threatened to take his own life. The family residing in the home was able to escape safely.

No further information was immediately available on any arrests or injuries.