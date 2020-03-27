Watch all the live streaming views from the San Diego beaches to the snow in Julian. Due to the current stay at home order, we are not supposed to go out and physically visit and play in the snow, this livestream allows us to virtually watch online from our homes.

All live streams are provided courtesy of HDOnTap.

JULIAN

Here are other snow photos from Friday morning. Thank you to our News 8 photographer, Ann S, and viewers, Nancy and Ron, for their submissions.

Snow across San Diego County Courtesy of Ron from Pine Valley Courtesy of Ron from Pine Valley Courtesy of Nancy from Julian Courtesy of Nancy from Julian Courtesy of Nancy from Julian Courtesy of Nancy from Julian Courtesy of Nancy from Julian Courtesy of Ann S from Descanso Courtesy of Ann S from Descanso Courtesy of Ann S from Descanso Courtesy of Ann S from Descanso Courtesy of Ann S from Descanso Courtesy of Ann S from Descanso Courtesy of Ann S from Descanso

