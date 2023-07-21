County issues water closure at Mission Bay Tecolote Shores due to sewage spill

Around 2,000 gallons of sewage were released into the bay on Friday, impacting recreational waters.

SAN DIEGO — A water contact closure was issued by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality for Tecolote Shores at East Mission Bay Friday, due to around 2,000 gallons of sewage being released into the bay and impacting recreational waters.

Sewage contamination signs have been posted and samples will be collected to assess water quality impacts. The public is advised to avoid water contact as the water is impacted by sewage and may cause illness.

The county already has several water contact closures or advisories in place, including:

-- An advisory at Bayside Park at J Street, Tidelands Park, San Diego River Outlet, North Cove Vacation Isle, La Jolla Cove, Avenida De La Playa and Children's Pool due to bacteria levels that have exceeded state health standards;

-- A warning at the Imperial Beach Shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive to north of Imperial Beach Pier and Avenida Lunar, Coronado due to south swells pushing transboundary flows of sewage and bacteria north; and

-- A closure of the Tijuana Slough Shoreline for that same transboundary flow of sewage coming from the Tijuana River.