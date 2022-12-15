Water main break damages homes and cars in Nestor

Many residents woke up to flooding waters and mud flowing into their homes as a water main broke out in the street.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Several homes were flooded and cars were damaged Thursday morning following a water main break in the Nestor area.

The water main broke around 4 a.m. in the 2400 block of Grove Avenue, California American Water reported.

The water company was able to shut off the broken water main line, but those homes that were affected will be without water approximately until 2 p.m., according to California American Water.

One woman told CBS 8 that her Christmas was ruined as the water reached the presents under the tree.

"Last night when I came home from work I had wrapped some more gifts and put more under the tree and it’s all ruined," she said.

The California American Water company has responded to come and repair the water line and told residents on Grove Avenue to expect low water pressure, discolored water and even no water at all until the repairs are made.

It’s not known how many people will be displaced or what caused the water main to break. The streets in the surrounding area remain close as crews continue to work on repairs.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.