SAN DIEGO — A parked vehicle fell into a sinkhole caused by a water main break Tuesday morning in Escondido.



The main break was reported around 3:10 a.m. in the 500 block of West 7th Avenue, near Centre City Parkway, according to Escondido police.



As of 6:10 a.m., crews had shut off a valve to stop the flooding and had pulled the vehicle out after it was partially submerged in the water, authorities said.



It was not immediately clear if any roads were closed in the area or if any residents were without water service.