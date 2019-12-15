SAN DIEGO — A water main break in Miramar late Saturday night flooded several businesses forcing at least one to shut down indefinitely, according to the owner. San Diego Music and Art Cooperative was flooded due to the main break and suffered damage to instruments and other property.

A city of San Diego public information officer said they received a report of the water main break near 9682 Via Excelencia at around 7:10 p.m. Saturday. PIO Scott Robinson said repair crews arrived 15 minutes later and “were able to completely isolate and shutdown the impacted segment of 36-inch diameter steel transmission water main by 8:50 p.m.” The pipe was reportedly installed in the 1960s.

According to a GoFundMe page for the San Diego Music and Art Cooperative, the water main break flooded the business damaging over $100,000-worth of instruments. Owner Mathew Rakers rushed to his business Saturday after a guitar teacher noticed water flowing from the back.

"I got here and it was already completed flooded," Rakers said.

Rakers and other employees spent three hours trying to save what art, music and instruments they could.

SDMAAC hosts several hundred music lessons each week and supports local musicians and artists by offering free rehearsal and workspace within the studio that was submerged in water.

"We support avant-garde and experimental music and I think we're the only place in town that's doing that that's not in the university system," said Rakers.

The San Diego Music And Art Cooperative The San Diego Music And Art Cooperative is an independently owned 40... 00 square foot musician and artist run lesson studio conveniently located between the Mira Mesa and Scripps Poway areas, servicing the greater San Diego community. What sets us apart from other studios are : * Free monthly performances.

Over the summer, the business celebrated its fifth anniversary with a remodel of their space.

Rakers said on Tuesday a property manager noticed water pooling on the property and notified the city. It was reportedly in the same area where the pipe broke flooding businesses. The city was unable to verify the claim as of Sunday but said generally crews work quickly to investigate such reports.

Funds raised via the GoFundMe page will go toward helping the cooperative’s instructors rent space and equipment to supplement their income while SDMAAC is closed.

"During the duration that the space is closed, our affiliated musicians and artists will be losing one of their primary sources of income,” the GoFundMe read in part.

Images shared by SDMAAC show several inches of water covering the floor space of several rooms of the business.

San Diego bands Fistfights with Wolves and Belladon were slated to have upcoming shows at the cooperative which have been postponed indefinitely. Artist Yi Li had artwork hanging at SDMAAC at the time of the flooding.

"I want to get business back up and running," said Rakers. "A bunch of bands here have shows coming up and on an immediate level, we need to get rehearsal space, get our equipment back and get back to normalcy."

According to the city, a pump station in Scripps Ranch was also impacted by the break losing water pressure which prompted water service to be shut down in some areas until approximately 11 p.m.

The city did not have an estimate of how many properties were affected by the water main break and flooding. No timeline has been given for repairs.

Click here to support SDMAAC Flood Aid organized by Anastasya Korol Anastasya Korol SDMAAC Flood Aid On December 15th at approximately 6:15pm, a large city water main burst. Within minutes, our studio, which runs several hund

Editor's note: A previous version of this story indicated that SDMAAC is in Mira Mesa but it is actually located in Miramar. We regret the error.