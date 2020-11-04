SAN DIEGO — Because of recent heavy rainfall, the city of San Diego will begin to release about 923 million gallons of water from Hodges Reservoir into San Dieguito River, which may eventually lead to the ocean, city officials said.



The water will release began through valves in the dam at about 11 a.m. and will continue for about seven days or until the reservoir elevation is near 295 feet, spokesman Jose Ysea said.



For safety reasons, the California Division of Safety of Dams has determined that the water level at Hodges Reservoir should not exceed 295 feet, which is 20 feet below spillway elevation, Ysea said. This requires periodic water releases from Hodges Reservoir.



"People in the area of the San Dieguito River Park and those in other areas along the river should take precautions," Ysea said.



City officials will continue to monitor weather forecasts, rainfall and the water level at Hodges Reservoir to determine if additional water releases need to be planned for this year, Ysea said.



Hodges Reservoir was created with the building of Hodges Dam on San Dieguito Creek in 1918. Operated and maintained by the city's Public Utilities Department, the reservoir currently serves the San Dieguito Water District and Santa Fe Irrigation District as well as the city.



The city is finalizing plans for improvements to Hodges Dam, Ysea said. The state has determined it safe with the restricted water level.

RELATED: Damaging storm finally moves out of San Diego County

RELATED: Slow-moving storm brings record breaking rain to San Diego

RELATED: Heavy rain and flooded roads make for dangerous driving conditions in San Diego County