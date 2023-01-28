Waverly police announce passing of K-9 Gold

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department in Pike County announced Saturday that K-9 Gold passed away.



Gold, an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois passed away while at the Ohio MedVet Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his handler Sergeant Taylor and family, along with Chief Winfield.



Gold started his career with the Pike County Sheriff's Office in 2013 before being transferred to the Waverly Police Department in 2016. The sergeant K-9 assisted in countless drug seizures, evidence location and apprehensions of fleeing suspects.



Gold was born in France on Oct. 27, 2011 and was trained in tracking, article searches, handler protection, building searches, narcotic detection and criminal apprehension through Storm Dog Tactical K-9, according to the department.



Gold's cruiser will be parked in front of the Waverly Police Department on Jan. 30 for community members wishing to pay their respects.



"The Waverly Police Department would also like to extend their condolences to Sergeant K9 Gold’s family and thank the following organizations, Chillicothe Animal Clinic and Ohio MedVet."