Ways to save on your energy bill during a heatwave

When the heat turns up, the air conditioning goes on. But as the thermostat drops, your electric bill climbs higher and higher.

SAN DIEGO — Feeling the effects of the heatwave, Alyssa McMoran, who left La Jolla during the day to work outdoors at the Rolling Hills horse Ranch in Poway says while other Home Depot customers may be buying fans, she needs a change of clothes.

"My hope is that they sell tank tops in there because there is no way I am going to make it in this shirt. It feels like it's 100 degrees maybe it's just because of the sudden change, yes, it is really warm," McMoran said.

For those cranking up the air conditioning units and shutting it off when they leave, SDG&E communications manager Sara Prince says leaving it on will save customers money.

"Don't turn your thermostat off and on, keep it at a complete steady temperature because if you are turning it off and turning it back on, it makes your system work that much harder, and it pulls way more energy than it needs to,” Prince said.

Tips to help your energy bill

SDG&E customers can see a spike in their power bills when they're using more energy during a heatwave. Prince says some cost saving tips include:

Close the drapes and blinds,

Make sure you change you’re A/C filter regularly

Avoid using large appliances during high peak hours from 4 to 9 p.m.

Try to cool your house, your apartment or your room down as much as possible before 4 p.m. so that way you can take advantage of the lower price at that time,” Prince said.

Also to save money, SDG&E suggests taking its Home Energy Survey to get a breakdown on how you and your home use energy. It shows your appliance, electronics, and water heating usage.

For each section, it provides tips such as seal air leaks, install window shades, use fans instead of the AC, where it shows how you could save up to $10 a year by using a fan.

"Raising your temperature just a degree higher than it is can be another option as well to stay cool comfortable and manage your energy use,” Prince said.

Wanting to come indoors, tree trimmer Jacob Peña in Julian, where it hit 91 degrees, felt sick in the hot weather.

"Man, I’m pretty hot, it's just really hot out here man,” Peña said.

Peña was removing large oaks that died in last year’s heat wave and working for the Treekeeper business owner Tyler Bremner, who offered him water and a break.