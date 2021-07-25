'We Are Israel' rally held in El Cajon, opposing protest held nearby

Police were seen lining a portion of Main Street in El Cajon in helmets after the two events got underway Sunday afternoon.

EL CAJON, Calif. — A "We Are Israel" rally got underway Sunday in El Cajon with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, conservative radio host and California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder, and the city's mayor Bill Wells in attendance. Meanwhile, an opposing group held a protest nearby to voice a differing opinion.

Police were seen lining a portion of Main Street in El Cajon in in helmets after the two events got underway. The El Cajon Police Department tweeted about a traffic alert due to pedestrians in roadways at Roanoke Road and Main Street just before 3:30 p.m. Just after 3:30 p.m, the agency tweeted a road closure between Claydelle and Magnolia avenues on Main Street.

It appeared the opposing group was marching toward the rally site.

Road Closure- Main Street is closed to vehicular traffic between Claydelle and Magnolia. — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) July 25, 2021

The group Shield of David promoted the "We Are Israel" rally at Prescott Promenade on East Main Street saying it is a group of over 2,000 local Jewish community members. Organizers said the rally was being held to denounce antisemitism.

"With a rise of recent Jewish hate crimes, Shield of David wants to empower all people to be proud of their heritage and fight for ideals of truth, justice, and liberty," a release on the event read in part.

Shield of David noted that a survey of American Jewish people conducted by the Anti-Defamation League this year found that in the past five years, 63% had experienced or witnessed antisemitism. That figure was up from 54% in 2020.

The group of protesters opposing the rally gathered in El Cajon City Park in response to what they called a "pro-Israel" rally. The group of over a dozen "local, civil, human rights, and justice organizations" labeled Shield of David as a zionist organization.

Jeanine Erikat, with the San Diego Chapter of the Palestinian Youth Movement said it was "troubling" that El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells would welcome the rally to a city with large Muslim and Arab communities.

"This anti-Palestinian rally comes after Palestinians, their communities, and allies across San Diego protested against the escalating Israeli military violence in May and June of 2021," a release for the event read in part. "Organizers of the community rally view it as a reactionary response to the growing movement for Palestinian rights across the US and around the world.

Erikat called the event "racist and white supremacist" in the release.