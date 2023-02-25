City of San Diego weather shelters reach capacity as people seek shelter from storm

All city inclement weather shelters operate on a first-come-first-served basis.

SAN DIEGO — Inclement weather shelters throughout the City of San Diego reached capacity as a storm left grounds soaked and flooded.

The San Diego Rescue Mission typically has 60 beds; during inclement weather, they can increase capacity to 70. Staff members say every bed has been packed each night as the region deals with a historic winter storm.

"This becomes a team effort when we have weather like this," said Vice President Paul Armstrong.

Shelters everywhere deal with an influx of people looking to stay warm and dry.

"We know that impacts your health dramatically, so it’s super important to get as many people off the streets as possible," said Armstrong.

"A lot of people want to get out of the cold and wet," said Mark Sheetz, a Living Water Church of the Nazarene volunteer.

He says people have been lining up for hours to secure their spot inside.

"We have people lining up as early as 3-3:15 p.m., and we don’t open until 8."

"I’m 54 years old, and I’m not of that good health, and to have this church to provide shelter to the homeless what little bit we can, it is God sent, and I do appreciate it," said Roisa Cade, who is staying at the shelter.

Check-in times and check-out times may vary by location.

