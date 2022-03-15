Weevils could jeopardize La Jolla's 'secret swing' tree

Along the Coast Walk Trail in La Jolla, palm weevil infestation is devastating palm trees including one that holds up an iconic rope swing frequented by tourists.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The South American palm weevil, which is a type of beetle native to parts of Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America, has been causing damage to canary date palm trees across San Diego County for nearly a decade.

Along the Coast Walk Trail in La Jolla, palm weevil infestation is devastating palm trees including one that holds up an iconic rope swing frequented by tourists.

Some say it’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.

“It’s dangerous and they can put the other people who have to save them in danger,” said Vivian Ritzi-Merouf.

Despite the unsafe conditions, people continue to go off the beaten path down toward the rope swing.

“That swing is hanging on a diseased palm and if you see the diseased one there, it’s just a matter of time when your lottery ticket comes up. I don’t want someone getting hurt,” said Brenda Fake, President of the Friends of Coast Walk Trail, a nonprofit focused on preserving the beautiful hiking trail.

To get to the swing, hikers must climb down a steep area of the cliffside outside the normal walking trail.

“This whole area is called Devil’s Slide,” said Brenda, who has noticed these particular palm trees have been deteriorating over the past year.

“The City’s not going to save these things,” said Brenda. “They’re in precarious places so spraying is not an option, so they’re letting them go to failure and in doing so, they’re dying and this swing hangs on one of those trees.”

“The infestations and levels of palm mortality are only going to increase,” said Mark Hoddle, biological control specialist at the UC Riverside Department of Entomology. He has been monitoring weevil damage in San Diego County for nearly a decade.

“Once the larvae get in there and chew it up and turn it into this rancid hot oatmeal with this very distinctive smell to it,” said Hoddle. “The palm can’t recover from that damage. Then all the fronds collapse, and they fall out.”

As the palm weevil does its damage to the palms along the Coast Walk Trail, Brenda wants people to be smart and avoid using the swing at this point.

“The swing has fallen before,” said Brenda. “And in this case, I’m concerned that someone’s going to get seriously hurt.”