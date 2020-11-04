SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — With millions of people nationwide filing for unemployment, the need for food and other essential items is great. Locally, there have been several giveaways of things like care boxes, masks, gloves, and meals for caregivers.

STEPPING UP: San Diego military families receive much-needed supplies



Everyone News 8 spoke with said no one has hesitated to help out.



At Sweet and Savoury Gourmet in Clairemont on Friday, Chef Michael Karijanian meticulously packed nearly 200 meals to put into care packages prepared by the San Diego chapter of Entrepreneurs Organization.



“It’s a sign, like, even if you're not in front of us, we're thinking of you, right?” said Karijanian.



Adam Dailey is among several volunteers delivering boxes to EO's members, the majority of whom work in the service industry.

"A lot of them have had to shutter their doors," said Dailey. "A lot have closed their doors permanently."



The packages include a variety of locally-made products. It's just one of many ways the community is coming together during this pandemic.

In Encanto, the People's Alliance For Justice handed out hundreds of masks, gloves, and food bags.

Reverend Shane Harris said, "We will make sure even in the midst of a pandemic and social distancing, that [it] will not stop us from service."



Also Friday, McDonald’s provided breakfast to the staff at St. Paul's Senior Services.

"We're working very hard during this COVID-19 crisis and appreciate McDonald’s for supplying breakfast for our staff," one worker said.

Kind acts like these ones are becoming more common as coronavirus continues to uproot people's lives in a way they've never experienced before.

Jim Floros, President and CEO of the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank gave us some perspective on just how big the need is right now.



"So many people are not getting a paycheck," said Floros. "A lot of people were living paycheck to paycheck and now they're going without."



Floros said while they used to feed 350,000 people every month, it's now closer to 600,000.

"It's people who have never had to ask for help before," said Floros. "It's really uncomfortable for a lot of people to do that."



Still, Floros said it's important people do ask for help, especially knowing it's there if they need it.

"Sad story after sad story," said Floros. "Hang on. We'll get through this."