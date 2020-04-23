Watch live: ‘We’ve got to get a handle on the spread of this virus’: Chula Vista to announce mandatory face coverings plan

Officials say they are in the education phase of the order, so as of now there will be no enforcement if it is not followed.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista leaders are holding a press conference on Thursday to announce changes that are aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus. The region has seen a rapid increase in the number of cases in recent weeks.

Chula Vista Mayor, Mary Casillas Salas, is expected to outline a plan that will make facial coverings mandatory when residents are inside essential businesses in Chula Vista. The plan comes just days after a similar measure was taken in nearby National City.

The mayors of both cities will be joined by Imperial Beach Mayor, Serge Dedina, who is said to be considering a similar plan in his city.

News 8 spoke with the Chula Vista Mayor recently about the fight against COVID-19 and the challenges the city faces. She said, “Last night we gave directions to the City Manager to require masks when anyone is out in the public. Right now, it is a recommendation, but we want to make sure that when people enter essential businesses or when they come into contact with others that they are wearing face coverings. We’ve got to get a handle on the spread of this virus.”