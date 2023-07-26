Sea lion confusion: What are the rules for beachgoers?

NOAA recommends staying at least 100 yards from sea lions or seals.

SAN DIEGO — This week, CBS 8 reported on the story of aggressive sea lions in La Jolla and the chaotic scene as people scrambled for safety.

Two male sea lions rushed onto the beach as visitors began running away.

"He was going after the other male sea lions. he was not going after the people," said Kim Peterson, curator of SeaWorld Rescue.

Wildlife experts say this type of behavior is normal for male sea lions during mating season. But no matter the time of year, it's always important to keep a good distance from the animals.

The City of San Diego has signs at La Jolla Cove urging caution and to not approach seals or sea lions. The signage warns seals and sea lions can bite, may attack when agitated and that harassing them is against the law. Not all visitors are following the rules.

"It makes me so angry like why can't you just leave them all alone?" said Stan, who lives in San Diego.

CBS 8 saw people less than a foot away from a sea lion and her two babies Wednesday night.

"They can get near them. It's like going to SeaWorld without any fences," said Todd Fry.

He said he's swum at La Jolla Cove since the 1970s. He says even in the winter months he still visits to swim. Fry tries to educate visitors about the animals and the importance of giving them space.

Fry said a mother sea lion, frightened by visitors, abandoned several of her pups and SeaWorld had to rescue them.

No matter if a sea lion or seal is in the water or on the shore, NOAA encourages staying 100 yards away.

The agency says if an animal is staring, you shouldn't come closer. If it's fidgeting this means it's stressed and you should slowly back away. Never approach a pup as they may not flee even when they feel unsafe.