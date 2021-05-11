What to expect at Comic-Con: Special Edition happening for the first time in November

Comic-Con is back in three weeks and for the first time in-person in 2 years. The massive pop-culture convention will be a lot different due to the pandemic.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Have no fear, Comic-Con is almost here! An empty San Diego Convention Center now will soon be transformed in three weeks to Comic-Con headquarters.

"We're very excited about it. It will be our first in-person event since 2019,” said Comic-Con spokesperson David Glanzer.

Comic-Con: Special Edition is expected to draw between 40 to 60,000 people, a much smaller group than the convention's typical 135,000 attendees.

“That's not the point of this show. The last thing in the world we want to do is to have more people attend than could possibly attend,” said Glanzer.

So what's changed? Due to the pandemic, all attendees are required to show:

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test

Must wear a mask

"Unfortunately, this is a serious issue, so they really do have to wear approved masks,” Glanzer said.

This special edition isn't during the dead heat of summer, but in the much cooler fall to help with those heavy, multi-layered costumes.

Comic-Con starts the Friday after Thanksgiving through Sunday, Nov. 28.

"It will be a more condensed show. It will be three days instead of the normal 4 1/2 days,” Glanzer said.

The panels, speakers and full schedule just came out on the Comic-Con website, featuring fan favorites from Pokémon Go to Avatar and X-Men.

"There's films in Japanese animation, gaming, and panels on how to make movies with using just the latest addition of your smart phone,” Glanzer said.

However, there won't be a packed-out panel in Hall H this time, that space will actually serve as the registration area.

Also, happening at the same time, the Comic-Con Museum will have a soft opening in Balboa Park as another pop culture attraction during a busy Thanksgiving weekend.

Comic-Con special edition registration and badges are still available for $150.

There is still time for those wanting to enter into this year’s masquerade contest that will take place on Saturday, November 27.