Now vs. Then | What to wear at the fair

A 1960's article suggests fashion do's and don't for those attending the San Diego County Fair.

SAN DIEGO — As many of us know, fashion has really changed over the years. The San Diego County Fair, formerly known as The Del Mar Fair, started in 1936. A CBS 8 viewer sent in a copy of an article from 1964 with suggestions on what to wear and not to wear to fairs.

In an article by Joan Rattner, there are lists of what women and men should not wear to fairs.

For women the article reports:

Don't wear shorts or slacks

Don't wear clothes designed for the beach, low, low backs, beach shifts, too sheer [of] fabrics, shoestring straps

Don’t wear elaborate hats, beach hats or hair rollers

Don't wear after dark glamour clothes unless it's after dark and you're heading to one of the Fair's nightspots

Don't wear too many, too big or fancy accessories

Don't wear fussy hairdos

Don’t wear sneakers, fancy cut out shoes, beach sandals or very high heels

Don't wear way out make-up

"Back in the 50's, all the women came dressed in high heels. They couldn’t walk in the park and their heels went into the ground," said a male visitor at the San Diego County Fair.

For men, the same article reports:

Don't wear flapping shirt tails or wild prints

Don’t wear beach hats or joke hats

Don't wear beach sandals

Don’t wear too much camera equipment

Don’t wear too short shorts

Don’t wear shorts at all if you don’t wear knee high hose

"It's pretty interesting and crazy! I don’t know why they wouldn’t let you wear hats!" laughed Sheena Waters, a visitor at San Diego County Fair.

It surely shows a sign of the times and how much changes over the span of five decades.

From then until now, the fashion sense is much different at fairs in 2022.

"I think it's awesome for everyone to express their individuality! Why not? It is definitely California comfort for sure," said Waters.

From sparkly baseball caps to crazy socks, at the fair; anything goes.

"We just like sparkles," said a mother wearing matching sparkly hats with her daughters.

"We wear shorts and tennies. Be comfy!" said another mother.

"It is so interesting and pretty crazy. I love old style and that part of history, but I'm glad to live in this century," Waters laughs.