What you can find at the Old Town Urban Market

We feature local businesses that you can find at the Old Town Urban Market.
Credit: CBS8 Staff
A image of the Old Town Urban Market sign.

SAN DIEGO — Tacos, donuts, and wine. Those are just some of things you will come across at the Old Town Urban Market at 2548 Congress St, San Diego, CA 92110. it opens every day from 8 a.m.- 8:00 p.m.

CBS8 Chris Gros talked to some of the locally-owned businesses that are inside this new venue.

Hola Paris

Hola Paris is a French-Mexican fusion bakery owned by a husband-wife duo. They will have pastries featured from both countries and blending of flavors from both cultures. 

Barrio Donas

Barrio Donas is an Mexican inspired donut shop. The original shop is in Clairemont Mesa but they are opening a new location in the Urban Market.

Elote

