Parking, road closures | What you need to know before Rock 'n' Roll San Diego

SAN DIEGO — More than 16,000 runners will hit the streets for the 24th annual Rock 'N Roll series impacting many roadways Sunday.

"In total, we have 30 miles of road closures throughout the city. All the runners will be on northbound lanes of 163 which will shut down from 5 a.m.- 3 p.m., with rolling re-openings," said Rock 'N Roll Race Director, Meryl Leventon.

The starting line

The race starts at 6th and Quince at 6:15 a.m. Sunday.

The west side of Balboa Park will be shut down at 2 a.m. to build the start line and that area should be clear around 8 to 9 a.m.

"Runners coming through North Park, Normal Heights, and Hillcrest: those road closures will run until 10:15 a.m. These are all rolling re-openings," said Leventon. "The full marathon will continue down University into Hillcrest, Mission Hills and those roads will open back up at 10:30 a.m."

Marathon through Mission Bay

Marathon runners will head out to Mission Bay, and then towards Sunset Cliffs, Sea World Drive and back to the 163 freeway. You can cheer on your friends and family as they run through Mission Bay.

Those roads will be open at 1 p.m.

The finish line

All runners will cross the finish line at Union and Ash.

Downtown should be open around 2 p.m.- 3:30 p.m.

"Everything from 1st Street down to Harbor Drive will be shut down until 6 p.m. while we shut everything down," said Leventon.

"The most important thing to know about race day is if you live on the route, if you see a 'no parking' sign in the area, move your car to a side street before midnight tonight," said Leventon.

Don’t forget: runners and spectators will see plenty of entertainment and friendly faces along the way.

"I'm a pretty big deal. I'm Ron Burgandy. I live in San Diego. Stay Classy San Diego," said a Ron Burgandy impersonator who will be on Mile 6 of the race.

Race day resources

For a detailed list of road closures, click here.

For an interactive course map, click here.

To download a full course map, click here.